How NYC & Company hopes to bring tourism back to the Big Apple

NEW YORK — Signs that New York City is coming back to life are everywhere.

It’s been about two weeks since Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted most COVID restrictions across the state. Since then, the city has celebrated the Puerto Rican Day Parade and the Pride Parade.

Now New York City & Company is rolling out the red carpet for guests returning to the city with a new campaign.

President and CEO Fred Dixon spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the campaign and how long he thinks it will take for tourism in the city to get back to pre-pandemic numbers.