Do you eat more when you’re stressed? Maybe you eat less when you’re upset. Either way, there is a symbiotic relationship between your brain and what you eat.

If you want good mental health, you can start by nourishing your brain with nutritious food.

Dr. Drew Ramsey spoke with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about the connection between food and our brains, as well as his new book on the subject, “Eat to Beat Depression and Anxiety.”