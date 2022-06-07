The old adage “you are what you eat” rings true when it comes to how food affects your mood and health.

Doctor Kulreet Chaudhary says what you’re eating could be causing your mood swings … but consulting your “dosha” could help. Dr. Chaudhary is a neurologist, neuroscientist and expert in the ancient practice of Ayurvedic medicine. Her books, “Sound Medicine” and “The Prime,” examine the connection between our mind, body and health.

Dr. Chaudhary spoke with PIX11’s Marysol Castro this morning to discuss how food might influence a person’s mood.

Click here to take the quiz and see your dosha.