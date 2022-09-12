NEW YORK (PIX11) — The ascent of King Charles III to the throne of the United Kingdom following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, also elevates the status of his wife, Camilla, within the royal family.

Camilla will serve as Queen Consort, having received a public show of support from the late queen in the months before her death.

Charlie Lankston of DailyMail.com joined PIX11 News on Monday morning to discuss exactly what role Camilla will play, as well as the ways in which her perception by the British public has evolved through the years.

“Charles actually called it out in his first address to the nation as a monarch,” said Lankston. “He really did call attention to just how much support he’s already received from Camilla, and how much he expects to lean on her moving forward.”

