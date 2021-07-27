Housing attorney explains NY rental assistance program

NEW YORK — Thousands of New Yorkers were still waiting for rent relief checks from the state on Tuesday.

While the state made the online application process easier starting this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday there is a backlog of pending applications that need to be sorted through.

The governor promised to clear the backlog before the state’s Aug. 31 eviction moratorium deadline.

New York-based housing attorney Altagracia Pierre-Outerbridge joined the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program application process.