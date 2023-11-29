NEW YORK (PIX11) – The push to remove embattled Rep. George Santos from Congress is moving forward, with House lawmakers taking steps to force an expulsion vote that could come as early as Wednesday.

It will be the third attempt to expel Santos from office. He has previously said he doesn’t plan on resigning, but will not be running for reelection in 2024.

A bipartisan ethics committee report found that the Republican lawmaker allegedly stole from his campaign and deceived donors. The report alleged that Santos misused campaign funds on things like Botox, designer clothes and a subscription to OnlyFans, a website that’s used for adult content.

Santos has been critical of the report. Lawmakers from both parties moved Tuesday to force a vote this week by introducing privileged resolutions, which means they have to take it up on the House floor within two days.

Santos reacted to the vote, saying, “I was sent here by the people of the 3rd District of N.Y. I represent them. If they want to send me home, if they think this is a fair process, if they think this is how it should be done and if they’re confident this is a constitutional way of doing it, God bless their hearts.”

The vote could be a final chapter in Santos’ time in Congress, which has included federal indictments and allegations that he lied while running for his seat.

The expulsion resolution will need support from at least two-thirds of the House to pass. Some Republicans who previously supported Santos said they will now vote to remove him.

If he is ousted, Santos would be the sixth sitting lawmaker to ever be expelled from the House. He plans on holding a news conference Thursday on the steps of the Capitol at 8 a.m.