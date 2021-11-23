Hottest toys to look for this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here and our friends at The Toy Insider are sharing their picks for the hottest toys to grab this year.
Laurie Schacht, chief toy officer at The Toy Insider, returned to the PIX11 Morning News to show us some of those toys and games your kids will love.
Read more on the toys seen in the segment below:
Minnie Mouse 6V Mobile Bakery Quad (Dynacraft)
- All the fun features on this battery-operated ride-on made it perfect for igniting imagination.
- Features Minnie Mouse graphics and pink-and-white polka dot design.
- Easy-to-use heart-shaped foot pedal that also turns the headlights on.
- Front compartment opens like a small oven and contains two removable toy cupcakes.
- Ages: 18 months and up
- MSRP: $59.87
- Available: Walmart
Kid Trax USPS LLV Mail Delivery Truck (Kid Trax)
- Special delivery! Kids ages 3-5 can ride this truck on
the sidewalk, backyard, or driveway.
- This delightful kid-sized mail carrier features a mail
slot, opening rear door, working headlights, and horn – just
like a real mail delivery truck!
- Kids can play their favorite tunes on the included FM
radio/MP3 player input.
- Includes a mailbox and three plastic envelopes for
extra delivery fun.
- Real foot pedal acceleration creates a lifelike driving
experience, while Power Trax rubber traction strip tires offer
a smooth ride.
- Features a rechargeable battery.
- Maximum weight of 60 lbs.
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $269.99
- Available: Kidtraxtoys.com
Peek-A-Roo (Spin Master)
- Enter the ROO-niverse with Peek-A-Roo and Baby.
- Part panda, part kangaroo, this soft adorable plush pet
features a magical interactive pouch with a surprise baby reveal and
more than 150 sounds and actions.
- Kids press Momma-Roo’s foot to begin the baby reveal and
watch her pouch open and find one of three possible mystery babies.
- Momma-Roo can sense when her baby is near her cheek, on
her head or in the pouch – move Baby-Roo to see how Momma-Roo
reacts.
- With more than 10 games and songs, there are so many ways
to play with the sweet Momma-Roo and Baby.
- After a fun-filled day of play, Momma-Roo can cuddle Baby-Roo by placing Baby-Roo into
Momma-Roo’s left arm. She’ll begin to sing a lullaby and gently rock her baby to sleep – so cute!
- Ages: 5+
- MSRP: $59.99
- Available: Major retailers
Fisher-Price B.B. Hoopster (Mattel)
● The Fisher-Price B.B. Hoopster electronic basketball
toy is an awesome b-ballin’ buddy for little athletes.
● With four interactive play modes and a motorized
base that moves the hoop forward and backward, the B.B.
Hoopster game challenges young players’ skills and celebrates
every swish of the basket with cool lights, sounds, and
narration.
● Kids can practice solo or challenge a friend (or the
whole family!) to an epic shootout.
● Ages: 3+
● MSRP: $54.99
● Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s
Osmo Genius Starter Kit (Osmo)
● This interactive game for the iPad improves kid’s learning skills and
sparks their imagination.
● Packed with five game apps designed from beginner to expert
level.
● Ideal for kids ages 6 to 10.
● Kids learn through visual problem-solving, puzzles, math, freehand
drawing, and they gain listening skills.
● Learn physics and improve spelling and vocabulary.
● Real-time audio and visual feedback helps kids learn through
experimentation in a stress-free environment.
● Ages: 6+
● MSRP: $99
● Available: PlayOsmo.com
BeyBlade Burst Speedstorm Motor Strike Battle Set (Hasbro)
● Supercharge the battle strategy with the first motorized
Beystadium in the Beyblade Burst line!
● Launch into high-speed, head-to-head battles.
● The center of the battle arena features a spinning motor Vortex
— a zone designed to redirect the battle and give tops an energy boost.
● Includes everything needed to battle: Beyblade Burst
Speedstorm Motor Strike Beystadium, two right/left-spin launchers, and
two right-spin Speedstorm battling tops.
● Ages: 8+
● MSRP: $59.99
● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
Laser X Revolution Ultra Long-Double Blasters (NSI International)
● These long-range blasters blast to more than 500 feet!
● Laser X works inside or out, in darkness or bright sunlight.
● Choose from more than 20 team colors to lighten up each
blaster.
● Blaster beams go through windows and strategically
bounce off walls and mirrors to hit opponents.
● Rapid fire and quick-slide reload keeps the action going.
● Advanced sensors allow an interactive voice “coach” to
offer tips and tricks throughout the game.
● All Laser X gear works together.
● Requires 6 AAA batteries (not included).
● Ages: 6+
● MSRP: $49.99
● Available: Target, Blains, AAFES, Hammacher Schlemmer