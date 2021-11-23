Hottest toys to look for this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here and our friends at The Toy Insider are sharing their picks for the hottest toys to grab this year.

Laurie Schacht, chief toy officer at The Toy Insider, returned to the PIX11 Morning News to show us some of those toys and games your kids will love.

Read more on the toys seen in the segment below:

Minnie Mouse 6V Mobile Bakery Quad (Dynacraft)

All the fun features on this battery-operated ride-on made it perfect for igniting imagination.

Features Minnie Mouse graphics and pink-and-white polka dot design.

Easy-to-use heart-shaped foot pedal that also turns the headlights on.

Front compartment opens like a small oven and contains two removable toy cupcakes.

Ages: 18 months and up

MSRP: $59.87

Available: Walmart

Kid Trax USPS LLV Mail Delivery Truck (Kid Trax)

the sidewalk, backyard, or driveway. This delightful kid-sized mail carrier features a mail

slot, opening rear door, working headlights, and horn – just like a real mail delivery truck! Kids can play their favorite tunes on the included FM

radio/MP3 player input. Includes a mailbox and three plastic envelopes for

extra delivery fun. Real foot pedal acceleration creates a lifelike driving

experience, while Power Trax rubber traction strip tires offer a smooth ride. Features a rechargeable battery.

Maximum weight of 60 lbs.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $269.99

Available: Kidtraxtoys.com

Peek-A-Roo (Spin Master)

Enter the ROO-niverse with Peek-A-Roo and Baby.

features a magical interactive pouch with a surprise baby reveal and more than 150 sounds and actions. Kids press Momma-Roo’s foot to begin the baby reveal and

watch her pouch open and find one of three possible mystery babies.

her head or in the pouch – move Baby-Roo to see how Momma-Roo reacts. With more than 10 games and songs, there are so many ways

to play with the sweet Momma-Roo and Baby.

Momma-Roo’s left arm. She’ll begin to sing a lullaby and gently rock her baby to sleep – so cute! Ages: 5+

MSRP: $59.99

Available: Major retailers

Fisher-Price B.B. Hoopster (Mattel)

● The Fisher-Price B.B. Hoopster electronic basketball

toy is an awesome b-ballin’ buddy for little athletes.

● With four interactive play modes and a motorized

base that moves the hoop forward and backward, the B.B.

Hoopster game challenges young players’ skills and celebrates

every swish of the basket with cool lights, sounds, and

narration.

● Kids can practice solo or challenge a friend (or the

whole family!) to an epic shootout.

● Ages: 3+

● MSRP: $54.99

● Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s

Osmo Genius Starter Kit (Osmo)

● This interactive game for the iPad improves kid’s learning skills and

sparks their imagination.

● Packed with five game apps designed from beginner to expert

level.

● Ideal for kids ages 6 to 10.

● Kids learn through visual problem-solving, puzzles, math, freehand

drawing, and they gain listening skills.

● Learn physics and improve spelling and vocabulary.

● Real-time audio and visual feedback helps kids learn through

experimentation in a stress-free environment.

● Ages: 6+

● MSRP: $99

● Available: PlayOsmo.com

BeyBlade Burst Speedstorm Motor Strike Battle Set (Hasbro)

● Supercharge the battle strategy with the first motorized

Beystadium in the Beyblade Burst line!

● Launch into high-speed, head-to-head battles.

● The center of the battle arena features a spinning motor Vortex

— a zone designed to redirect the battle and give tops an energy boost.

● Includes everything needed to battle: Beyblade Burst

Speedstorm Motor Strike Beystadium, two right/left-spin launchers, and

two right-spin Speedstorm battling tops.

● Ages: 8+

● MSRP: $59.99

● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Laser X Revolution Ultra Long-Double Blasters (NSI International)

● These long-range blasters blast to more than 500 feet!

● Laser X works inside or out, in darkness or bright sunlight.

● Choose from more than 20 team colors to lighten up each

blaster.

● Blaster beams go through windows and strategically

bounce off walls and mirrors to hit opponents.

● Rapid fire and quick-slide reload keeps the action going.

● Advanced sensors allow an interactive voice “coach” to

offer tips and tricks throughout the game.

● All Laser X gear works together.

● Requires 6 AAA batteries (not included).

● Ages: 6+

● MSRP: $49.99

● Available: Target, Blains, AAFES, Hammacher Schlemmer