New York (PIX11) Actor, producer, director Hosea Chanchez is doing big things in Hollywood. With season two of ‘The Game’ wrapping up with their finale, Chanchez says it’s the culmination of everything that has happened over the season. There may also be a storyline teaser to bring fans back to the line-up for season three. He hopes fans enjoy the finale episode.

The series showcased more of his character ‘Malik’ journey to finding out who he really is. Hosea got a chance to direct his first episode as well. He expressed that being this character for almost 20 years gave him the wealth of knowledge to be able to do it. One of the big topics explored is mental health. He said showrunner Devon Greggory wanted to bring it to the forefront.

‘The Game’ season finale premieres Thursday, February 8, 2023 and all episodes are streaming now on Paramount+.

Hosea is also working on a new project, ‘The Good Fellas,’ a show by black men for everyone. Chanchez wants to create a safe space for men to talk about their mental health and others issues on their minds.