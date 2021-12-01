Hosea Chanchez chats ‘The Game’ on Paramount+

NEW YORK — You cannot talk about the gift that keeps on giving without mentioning “The Game.”

Nothing, not even network changes or cast changes, could stop “The Game” from completing a successful nine-season run.

And remember what we told you about this show being a gift? Well fans have been happily unwrapping brand new episodes on Paramount+.

The revival has been truly amazing and it would not be the same without one particular showman. The man behind Malik El DeBarge Wright, Hosea Chanchez, joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about the show.

You can watch “The Game” on Paramount+. A new episode drops every Thursday.