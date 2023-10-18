New York (PIX11) The classic horror franchise ‘Goosebumps’ is back to with more thrills and chills to scare the whole family. The reboot will take a new spin on the series. Conor Welch and Pavun Shetty, who are the executive producers of the show, wanted to take the iconic stories and elevate it slightly. They got a chance to work with ‘Goosebumps’ author R. L. Stine while making the show.

Older fans and newcomers will be able to enjoy this reimagining for the series. There will be Easter eggs throughout the show.

‘Goosebumps’ is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.