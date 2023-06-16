New York (PIX11) Horror film ‘The Seeding’ premiered at the Tribeca Festival and according to actor Scott Haze, it left some people feeling uncomfortable. It follows a hiker who gets lost in the desert. He later finds himself captive to a gang of sadistic kids.

Scott admits the movie was one of the most unique scripts he has worked with. Haze takes on the role of the ‘Hiker’ in ‘The Seeding’ and he was able to relate to him.

For information on ‘The Seeding’ screening schedule visit tribecafilm.com.