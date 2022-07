FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival is celebrating its 30th year this weekend.

More than 150 teams will be participating in the festival and thousands of spectators are expected to attend the event in Flushing Meadows Park. The festival experience includes cultural food and performances, organizers said.

“It’s a celebration of the Asian community,” organizer Diwen Huan said.

The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.