Home renovation and organization tips from expert Nikki Boyd

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Nikki Boyd has made a name for herself in the design world with her organizing skills.

Boyd, of “At Home with Nikki,” has released three books on organization and creating stress-free environments. Her YouTube channel has millions of views and more than 500,000 subscribers.

Boyd joined the PIX11 Morning News virtually from a home in New Jersey, where she is working on a renovation project, to offer some organizing tips and tricks.You can check out more from Boyd on YouTube, Instagram and on her website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss