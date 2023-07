New York (PIX11) Hollywood continues to hit the pavement with SAG-AFTRA now on strike along with the writers of the WGA. Familiar faces such as Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon joined her fellow actors to take a stand. Brent Lang, executive editor at ‘Variety,’ speaks to PIX11’s Dan and Kala on how long the strike could go and how it can affect movies and television moving forward.

