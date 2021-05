NEW YORK — Somehow murder mysteries always find their way to Holly Robinson Peete.

The actress, philanthropist and producer chatted with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about her role in the upcoming “Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After” on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries and what viewers can expect.

Plus, find out why Peete loves the murder mystery genre so much.

Catch the premiere of “Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After” on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Sunday at 8 p.m. eastern time.