NEW YORK — This Christmas, all of the action is happening uptown in the movie “Miracles Across 125th Street.”

One of the film’s stars, Long Island’s very own Chrisette Michele, joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about the holiday flick.

“Miracles Across 125th Street” premieres Dec. 20 on VH1.

Michele will also be performing on New Year’s Eve in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about the show, click here.