With people missing out on seeing family and friends for the holidays last year, booking data for the holiday travel season this year suggest it could be even busier than the last pre-pandemic year. But there are still a lot of questions about traveling around the holidays and what to know when hitting the road for the first time post-pandemic.
Erin Florio from Condé Nast Traveler joins us to talk about how to safeguard your trip when booking in uncertain times, the cheapest day to travel near Thanksgiving and Christmas and how we can save money on travel during “dead weeks.”
Holiday travel tips
