Holiday travel tips

PIX11 Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

With people missing out on seeing family and friends for the holidays last year, booking data for the holiday travel season this year suggest it could be even busier than the last pre-pandemic year. But there are still a lot of questions about traveling around the holidays and what to know when hitting the road for the first time post-pandemic.
Erin Florio from Condé Nast Traveler joins us to talk about how to safeguard your trip when booking in uncertain times, the cheapest day to travel near Thanksgiving and Christmas and how we can save money on travel during “dead weeks.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Holiday travel tips

Comedian Gary Gulman talks Carnegie Hall stand-up show for NY Comedy Festival

Actress Danielle Nicolet talks 'The Flash' season premiere, 'Women Write Now' fellowship

Kendra Wilkinson takes on real estate in 'Kendra Sells Hollywood'

Newly engaged couple talks viral NYC Marathon proposal

'Baby-Sitters Club' star Kyndra Sanchez talks season 2

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss