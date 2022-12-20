New York (PIX11) Legoland for the first time ever is having their ‘Bricktacular’ events for the holiday season at its Hudson Valley flagship. Matt Besterman and Lego master model builder Danielle Ross share that the event is great for families.

There are 7 lands at the campus and four of them will be decked out with holiday themes. Families can expect twinkling lights, activities, shows, smores by the firepit, even a carousel ride with Mrs. Claus.

The ‘Holiday Bricktacular’ runs every weekend in December and the week of Christmas to New Years Day. Tickets and passes are available on www.legoland.com.