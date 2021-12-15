Holiday decorating tips for your home

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Holiday spending can really add up, from buying gifts to entertaining. But when it comes to decorating your home, you can add some holiday cheer without spending a bundle.
Thom Filicia, Interior designer, and star of the tv show, “Get a Room with Carson and Thom” is going to show us how it’s done.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes talks comedy shows at Carolines on Broadway

Holiday decorating tips for your home

The Flexible Chef founder Nealy Fischer offers healthy holiday hacks

Local teen selected to be part of new all-female group, "Good NEWZ Girls"

Chef, host and author Lidia Bastianich talks new TV special, shares chopped salad with frisee and fennel recipe

Queens nurse who was 1st to get vaccine, one year later

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss