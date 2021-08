If twists and turns are your thing, then you really, truly need to check out the Netflix series “Hit & Run.”

The show starts out in Israel and ends up in New York, which is where actor Kevin Mambo comes into play, as an NYPD detective who has seen it all.

The actor and musician spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the hit show, his fan-favorite past roles, his ability to play multiple instruments and more.