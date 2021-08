NEW YORK — The new show “Hit & Run” premieres today on Netflix, and it promises to bring the action.

A man named Segev is living a quiet life in Tel Aviv when his wife Danielle is killed. But in her death, secrets and lies are revealed about her life.

Actress Kaelen Ohm plays Danielle Wexler in the dramatic series and chatted with PIX11 Morning News on Friday about the new series.