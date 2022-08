NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tavern on the Green has been operating for nearly a century and the legendary spot continues to deliver.

From the French toast to a decadent burger, every plate is a showcase, said Executive Chef Bill Peet.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole visited the historic spot for a brunch feast that included pizza with fresh mozzarella and crab cakes made with scallops.

Watch her full report in the video player above.