New York (PIX11) Legendary designer Dapper Dan combined hip hop and fashion creating his own signature look. The Harlem native expressed how fortunate he is. And even after all of these years, he’s still in shock when he sees his creations in a store, online, or magazine.

Dapper Dan has worked with icons such as LL Cool J, Rakim, Salt-N-Pepa and many others. He has a new collaboration with Puma which he showcased live on the PIX11 Morning News. The models who showcased his new looks are all rising stars in the dance world.