March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid wants people, especially Black people, to know the importance of getting screened.

African Americans are 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and 40% more likely to die from the disease.

Kangol Kid, from the 80s hip-hop group UTFO, is recovering from colon cancer surgery after being diagnosed with the disease. Now, he’s advocating for people to take more preventative measures, especially in the African American community.

Kangol Kid said he was prompted to get checked out when he started experiencing some bleeding and discomfort in his abdomen. He rushed to the doctor to get a colonoscopy, which led to his diagnosis. He said when the doctor told him he had colon cancer, he couldn’t believe it.

Kangol Kid was honored by the American Cancer Society for his work in raising awareness for Breast Cancer. He’s now working with the Colon Cancer Alliance to raise awareness of his condition.

The hip-hop legend said support from his fans helped him heal quicker.