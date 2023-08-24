New York (PIX11) Hip Hop has influenced many things over the years — from fashion to tv and film. It has also made its mark on the beverage industry. Cocktail curator Joseph D. Solis, who has worked with many top celebrities including Lebron James, Jay Z, Diddy, and Magic Johnson, stops by PIX11. He mixes and shares hip hop inspired drinks with Dan and Hazel.

Hip Hop Inspired Drink Recipes: 1 – Brass Monkey inspired by the Beastie Boys 1 oz- Vodka

1 oz- Dark Rum

2 oz- Fresh Squeezed OJ

Bar spoon- Orange Blossom Water

Pilsner Glass

Dehydrated Orange Wheel

Brandied Cherry 2 – Gin & Juice- Inspired by Snoop Dogg 2 oz- Hendricks Gin

1 oz- Passion Fruit Juice

2 oz- Pineapple Juice

Squeeze- Lime

Highball

Lime Wheel

Pineapple leaves 3 – The Big Apple- inspired by Nas 2 oz- Hennessy VS

3/4 oz- Cranberry Syrup

2 oz- Apple Juice

1/2 oz- Fresh Lime

Maple Bitters

Rocks

Thin Apple Silhouette Slice

Cinnamon Stick

