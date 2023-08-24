New York (PIX11) Hip Hop has influenced many things over the years — from fashion to tv and film. It has also made its mark on the beverage industry. Cocktail curator Joseph D. Solis, who has worked with many top celebrities including Lebron James, Jay Z, Diddy, and Magic Johnson, stops by PIX11. He mixes and shares hip hop inspired drinks with Dan and Hazel.
- Hip Hop Inspired Drink Recipes:
- 1 – Brass Monkey inspired by the Beastie Boys
- 1 oz- Vodka
1 oz- Dark Rum
2 oz- Fresh Squeezed OJ
Bar spoon- Orange Blossom Water
Pilsner Glass
Dehydrated Orange Wheel
Brandied Cherry
- 2 – Gin & Juice- Inspired by Snoop Dogg
- 2 oz- Hendricks Gin
1 oz- Passion Fruit Juice
2 oz- Pineapple Juice
Squeeze- Lime
Highball
Lime Wheel
Pineapple leaves
- 3 – The Big Apple- inspired by Nas
- 2 oz- Hennessy VS
3/4 oz- Cranberry Syrup
2 oz- Apple Juice
1/2 oz- Fresh Lime
Maple Bitters
Rocks
Thin Apple Silhouette Slice
Cinnamon Stick