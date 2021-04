Rap royalty and New York’s very own “Big Daddy Kane” and “MC Serch” are back in the studio, but this time, they’re not making music.

The duo is bringing back classic hip hop stories to life in a new podcast, “Did I Ever Tell You the One About…”

They spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about how they developed the podcast and their favorite stories.

The series launched on Monday and features nine episodes, which are released weekly.