Hilarious Staten Island mom leaves Pix11 morning crew in stitches

They say laughter is the best medicine and one Staten Island mom, is making others laugh and becoming a viral sensation on Instagram at the same time.
It’s how Lisa Marie Riley deals with her husband’s aggressive cancer diagnosis and treatment. Lisa Marie talks about her new found fame on her Instagram page, One Funny Lisa Marie, and left Marysol Castro and the morning crew in stitches.
To see more of Lisa Marie’s daily takes on life, check her out on Instagram @onefunnylisamarie
