Spring has spring and summer is on the way! You’re ready to get outside, and so is your dog.

There are many dog-friendly parks and hiking trails in the tri-state area, but before you head out for the first time, there is some important information you need to know for both you and your pup.

Maggie Zaharoiu, owner and founder of Expawers, a professional dog hiking and boarding company in New York City, shared some tips for hiking safely with your four-legged friend.