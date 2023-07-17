NEW YORK (PIX11) — After spending a few days searching the Gilgo Beach murder suspect’s Long Island home, authorities have turned their attention to a storage locker in Amityville, according to officials.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said authorities are searching the storage locker allegedly tied to suspect Rex Heuermann. Officials are looking for body parts or trophies allegedly tied to the killings, he said.

“He’s a monster,” Harrison said on PIX11 Morning News Monday.

Heuermann was charged with murder in connection with the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. Authorities said he is also the prime suspect in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

After Thursday’s arrest, investigators spent days searching the suspect’s home and found a life-sized doll in a glass case. Heuermann’s car was also key to the case, Harrison said.

“It was a very cluttered house. He was like a pack rat,” Harrison said.

Watch the full interview in the video player.