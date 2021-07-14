Here’s the scoop on how to stay overnight in a fully-functional ice cream truck in NYC

If spending the night in a real-life ice cream truck sounds like a dream cone true, you’re in luck.

Booking.com has created a one-of-a-kind ice cream truck complete with all the amenities, including a freezer full of your flavorite ice creams.

The best part? The price! One night is just $7.18, paying homage to National Ice Cream Day, which is on July 18.









But let’s get straight to the pint: booking opens this Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. There are two nights available to book – Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18.

If you don’t score one of these sweet stays, there’s still an opportunity to score a scoop!

Booking.com is also distributing ice cream to the public on Sunday in Union Square from 1-2 p.m. while supplies last.

What DOUGH you have planned for July 18th @jimmyfallon @fallontonight? We’ve got an ice cream truck you can sleepover in. Pack your bags and get here as soon as popsicle! #NationalIceCreamDay https://t.co/lUBlYPZPs5 pic.twitter.com/gSkXCy4E0x — Booking.com (@bookingcom) July 14, 2021

You can find more information and book your stay by clicking here.

Us on Friday at 10 a.m. rushing to book our stay: