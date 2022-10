New York (PIX11) The legendary actress and activist Pam Grier will be the focus of season 4 of the TCM: ‘The Plot Thickens’ podcast series. ‘Here Comes Pam’ will have stories told about the actress’s early life, traumatic events in her past, her experience in Hollywood, and so much more. She mentioned that some of these stories will be told by her close friends.

New episodes drop every Tuesday. The podcast can be found on the TCM website and everywhere podcast are available.