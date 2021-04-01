NEW YORK — Now that the use and sale of recreational marijuana in New York has been legalized, it’s expected to bring the state, and new business owners, lots of new cash flow.

Nhi Kha co-founded the Sativa Remedy hemp CBD dispensary just outside of Buffalo, New York in 2018.

Kha, an expert in marijuana and the business, explained to the PIX11 Morning News why she feels New York’s new marijuana taxation bill, signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday, is predominantly beneficial.

The business owner also addressed the concerns some parents and critics have over marijuana’s legalization in the Empire State.