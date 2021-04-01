Hemp dispensary owner explains benefits, addresses concerns of NY legalizing marijuana

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Now that the use and sale of recreational marijuana in New York has been legalized, it’s expected to bring the state, and new business owners, lots of new cash flow.

Nhi Kha co-founded the Sativa Remedy hemp CBD dispensary just outside of Buffalo, New York in 2018.

Kha, an expert in marijuana and the business, explained to the PIX11 Morning News why she feels New York’s new marijuana taxation bill, signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday, is predominantly beneficial.

The business owner also addressed the concerns some parents and critics have over marijuana’s legalization in the Empire State.

Share this story

Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ

Legal marijuana in NY: Hemp dispensary owner talks benefits, concerns of new law

Recreational marijuana means big money for New York

Legal marijuana in NY: Concerns from PTA, other opposition groups

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

NY lawmakers pass bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Senators approve recreational marijuana bill

More Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Bronx businesses prepare for Yankees home opener

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

Chilly, wet opening day, but rain should clear before first pitch at Yankee Stadium

New video: Doormen's actions after Asian woman attacked in Midtown Manhattan

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NYS budget deadline approaching

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

New Yorkers rally for rent relief ahead of budget deadline

Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?

@PIX11News on Twitter