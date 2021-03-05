Helping women navigate the workforce

Navigating your career during this time can be a challenge, but for women, it’s even harder. 

To help change that, one woman said she is determined to give women the tools they need to advance both professionally and financially. 

Claire Wasserman is behind the latest book called “Ladies Get Paid” where she provides actionable advice on how to overcome your fears, navigate office politics and negotiate your salary. 

She spoke to PIX11 News about the inspiration behind building a community for women like this. 

