Help Heal Veterans provides free therapeutic craft kits to veterans

This Veterans Day, it is important to remember that while the U.S. deployment in Afghanistan may have ended, the trauma has not ended for our troops and veterans.

PTSD impacts about 1 in 5 veterans who were deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and as many as 1 in 3 Vietnam veterans have struggled with PTSD in their lifetimes, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Those diagnosed with any form of PTSD should know there is help.

That’s where Help Heal Veterans comes in. SInce 1971, they have provided more than 30 million craft kits — free of charge — to veterans and active-duty service members.

This week, they are making 50 years of helping veterans heal.

To commemorate this, the organization launched the 50-50-50 campaign — 50 veteran stories from the past 50 years — one from each state.

Those interested in donating or to request a kit, visit the Help Heal Veterans website.