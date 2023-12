MELVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A fire engulfed a home in Melville, Long Island Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze at a home on Wilmington Drive broke out around 4:40 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters said they’re still investigating the cause and if anyone was inside at the time.

Neighbors told PIX11 News they were woken up by fire trucks. Several streets in the area were blocked off while fire crews investigated.