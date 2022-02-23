Heart Smart in the Kitchen

February is American Heart Month, but you can be smart about heart health year-round. Chef Donatella Arpaia and her husband Dr. Allan Stewart join PIX11’s Hazel Sanchez in making a simple, heart healthy dish — Donatella’s Quinoa Breakfast Mug (recipe below). The quick dish is one many that the Food Network personality has incorporated into her lifestyle.

Her husband, a world renowned cardiac surgeon, weighs in with advice on diet and exercise. Dark green vegetables, walnuts, pistachios, salmon, berries, garlic, tomatoes, fresh herbs are among his heart smart food recommendations. As for exercise, Dr. Stewart says get your heart pumping 4 – 5 a week for at least 30 – 45 minutes with activities such as running, biking, swimming. The key is to be consistent.

Donatella’s Quinoa Breakfast Mug

Ingredients:

3 tbsp cooked quinoa

1/2 banana, mashed

1 egg (cold)

Dash of vanilla extract

1 tbsp toasted sweetened coconut

Mini chocolate chips (optional)

Drizzle of maple syrup

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a large microwave-safe mug. Mix thoroughly until batter is formed (place in freezer for five minutes). Microwave for 45 seconds. Wait 10 seconds, then microwave again for 15 seconds. Wait one more time and then microwave for an additional 10 to 15 seconds or until cake starts to expand past mug. Remove from oven and gently flip mug over onto a plate. Drizzle with maple syrup and top with mini chocolate chips.