Health benefits of different types of tea

PIX11 Morning News

by: Tracy Chevrier

Posted: / Updated:

Joy Bauer shows us the of benefits of tea— As you’re enjoying that cup of coffee this morning you may want to consider swapping out for tea.

That’s because drinking tea may actually improve your health. Numerous studies have shown that a variety of teas may boost your immune system, fight off inflammation and even ward off heart disease.

Joining us now is registered dietitian and nutritionist Joy Bauer who is going to show us the health benefits of several different teas from chamomile to peppermint and many in between.

If you’d like more health tips and recipes from Joy head to her website JoyBauer.com

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast