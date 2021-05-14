NEW YORK — Two New York City residents are doing what they can to help heal and celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

They’ve been raising money, and on Saturday, they are hosting an all-encompassing event.

So far, Michelle Tran and Kenji Jones have raised about $80,000 and dispersed more than 10,000 self-defense devices to vulnerable AAPI in the city.

“I think it shows how much our community wants to support each other,” Jones said.

Tran and Jones spoke to PIX11 News about the AAPI Care Fair, which will focus on healing and celebration during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Tran said they anticipate about 4,000 to 6,000 people to attend during Saturday’s event.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Columbus Park in Chinatown.

In addition to self-defense devices distributed, there will be free self defense courses, health care screening and PPE, mental health screening and counseling referrals and puppy therapy.

Additional services also include voter registration, housing justice resources, immigration rights resources, government benefits navigation and senior services.