NEW YORK — Brooklyn native Nathanya Alexander made big moves when she was cast in a little film called “Ocean’s Eight” alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna.

Now she has a popular TV series to keep her busy.

One of the stars of HBO Max’s original series “Genera+ion,” Alexander told PIX11 all about her already impressive career and her latest project.

Plus, what she thinks will happen with her character Arianna.