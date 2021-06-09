Have a Ball: How to try out to be a ballperson at the U.S. Open

Looking for a summer job? The U.S. Open is serving you up a unique opportunity.

They’re looking to hire ballpersons for the upcoming tournament.

A ballperson is responsible for gathering dead balls from the court by running back-and-forth along the net, catching and rolling balls. U.S. Open Ballpersons Director Tiahnne Noble said it’s a test of overall agility, speed and hand-eye coordination.

“The insider tips to winning are to be fast, flat and accurate,” said Noble.

The perks of the job? Each ballperson will be paid $15 per hour and will receive a Polo Ralph Lauren uniform to keep.

Those interested must be at least 16 years old and available Aug. 24 to 27 and Aug. 30 to Sept. 12, 2021. You can apply online by visiting usopen.org/ballperson. Applications will close on Wednesday, June 16 at 5 p.m.

You can also watch the video above to see PIX11 Morning News Reporter Kirstin Cole demonstrate what it takes.