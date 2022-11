HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Move aside, zippers and laces — Wednesday is National Button Day.

Aside from being trusty clothing fasteners, buttons can also be works of art. Beau McCall, also known as “The Button Man,” creates wearable art by applying clothing buttons onto mostly upcycled fabrics and materials. He joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to showcase some of his work and talk about how he started creating art using buttons.

