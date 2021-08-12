Harlem Week: How the Hack-A-Thon helps the next generation of New Yorkers

NEW YORK — As technology evolves, we all need to keep up.

A program presented at Harlem Week is doing just that, ensuring the next generation of New Yorkers will be ready.

The competition is called a Hack-A-Thon and is geared toward middle and high school students and will focus on how the community can be improved using Artificial Intelligence.

Destiny Hamilton, youth coordinator of Life Camp, and member of the Hack-A-Thon winning team Aniyah Mitchell, spoke with PIX11 News to explain the purpose of the program.