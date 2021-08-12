Cake Man Raven making Harlem Week a whole lot sweeter this year

HARLEM, Manhattan — Harlem Week is getting an extra sweet addition with the Original Cake Man Raven Boutique.

The celebrity cake artist known as Cake Man Raven will host a 24-hour “slice-a-thon” this weekend at his 135th Street storefront.

A festive jazz band will play for patrons, who can get $10 slices from 10 different cakes: Watergate cake, chocolate-chocolate, even a Trinidadian inspired cake.

Best known for his Southern red velvet cake, Raven Dennis opened his new shop in Harlem two years ago.

He began his business in his Harlem studio apartment on Riverside Drive before opening a full-service bakery on Fulton Street in Fort Greene, Brooklyn in 2000. The location later closed in 2012.

In 2011, Dennis broke the Guinness World Record by baking the world’s largest sculpted cake.

Some of his celebrity clients have included Sean “Diddy” Combs, Alicia Keys, Lena Horne, Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z and Mary J. Blige.

He was inspired to start baking by his grandmother, Evelyn Nowlin Murrelle, with whom he lived in South Carolina in his youth. Dennis baked his first cake when he was just nine, and sold his first cake when he was 13.