Harlem Shake offers The Kamala Combo in honor of Women’s History Month

NEW YORK — A Harlem restaurant is replacing the cherry on top with a burger, and they also have a burger with cherry peppers on it.

Harlem Shake on West 124th Street is an iconic part of the neighborhood.

Jelena Pasic, founder and milkshake creator, and manager Camisha Louis hung out with PIX11 Morning News’ Ben Aaron on Monday.

And for Women’s History Month, the restaurant is celebrating with The Kamala Combo. A portion of their sales will benefit Girls Educational and Mentoring Services. The combo is priced at $18.75. 

In addition, they’re kicking off their eighth edition of the Miss or Mr. Harlem Shake contest to highlight a Harlem resident representing the pride of the neighborhood.

