NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yusef Salaam, who was one of five teens wrongfully convicted in the Central Park jogger rape case, claimed victory in the Democratic primary for Harlem’s City Council seat last week, defeating two members of the State Assembly.

“Harlem has spoken,” Salaam said on PIX11 Morning News Monday.

Salaam said the community needs affordable housing, policing, and better funding for education.

“The biggest priority is affordable housing. The challenge is building affordable housing,” he said.

Salaam won twice the number of votes as his nearest competitor, Inez Dickens, 73, a sitting assemblywoman who formerly held the Council seat for 12 years and was endorsed by the United Federation of Teachers and Mayor Eric Adams.

