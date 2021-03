When it comes to holidays, especially Easter, Charmaine Jones takes it seriously.

After all, special occasions are part of her business.

Now, people have the opportunity to witness her cake artistry on the series “Easter Basket Challenge.”

The cake artists and owner of Cake Diva in Harlem spoke to PIX11 News about the competition and her business.

Check out “Easter Basket Challenge” Monday nights on Food Network and streaming on Discovery Plus.