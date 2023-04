NEW YORK (PIX11) — St. John’s fencer Jan Jurkiewicz captured the men’s national foil title last week. It’s the first title for a Red Storm fencer in four years.

“It’s a very nice feeling when you feel you did many things right and you’re satisfied because it’s hard work that pays off,” Jurkiewicz said.

The standout athlete showed some of his moves during an appearance on PIX11 Morning News on Monday.

