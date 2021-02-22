‘Happy Cleaners’ film explores business struggles in immigrant community

QUEENS — Starting a business is no easy task, and for some immigrant families, it’s a one-time opportunity.

A new film, “Happy Cleaners,” takes a deep dive exploring the struggles of a Korean-American family whose business is in jeopardy after nearly two decades of serving a Queens community.

One of the co-directors and writers behind “Happy Cleaners,” Peter S. Lee, spoke to PIX11 about why he decided to do this film and its themes.

“Happy Cleaners” is available to watch on all digital platforms.

