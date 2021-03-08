‘Happily’ star Kerry Bishé talks dark romantic comedy produced by Jack Black

Perhaps best known for her starring in AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire,” actress Kerry Bishé told PIX11 all about her new role in the Jack Black-produced film “Happily.”

The comedy-meets-thriller film centers around a couple who, after 14 years of marriage, discover their friends are resentful of their constant PDA. Joel McHale co-stars as Biché’s character’s husband.

The couple starts to question the loyalty of everyone around them until a visit from a mysterious stranger thrusts them into an existential crisis.

“Happily” will be in theaters, as well as available on digital and on demand on March 19, 2021.