NEW YORK — A&E Network and WWE Studios have joined forces to spotlight the lives of some of wrestling’s legends.

That includes the legendary Robert Booker Tio Huffman, also known as “Booker T.”

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer, six-time world champion and host of the podcast “Reality of Wrestling” spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about his wrestling career, signature movies and which wrestler’s story he looks forward to seeing in A&E’s “Biography.”

The 10-week documentary series premieres Sunday, April 18, and Booker T’s biography will air Sunday, May 9.